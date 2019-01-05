Large tree takes down power line in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. - Strong winds took down a large tree on Larson Lane off Garst Mill Rd. in southwest Roanoke County. The tree took down a power line, resulting in a power outage to a few hundred people.

10 News Sports Reporter Alyssa Rae was on scene and said officials aren't letting anyone in or out until Appalachian Power can clear the area. There is no estimated time of restoration, according to AEP's website.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Roanoke Valley through 7 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts have ranged between 35 and 45 mph since sunrise Saturday.

Spotty outages and downed trees remain a possibility throughout the day. Stay with WSLS 10 for updates on conditions.

