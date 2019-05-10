Last-minute Mother's Day gifts will raise money for local charity

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift, there's a charity craft and vendor show this weekend.

Nearly 50 vendors will be set up at Countryside Sportsplex in Roanoke, which is close to William Fleming High School.

The For the Kids Craft and Vendor Show will have everything from crafts and handmade items to trendy fashion accessories.

"Sunday is Mother's Day, so everybody that is procrastinating for last-minute gifts, it is a great opportunity to come out and do that," said Jason Lane, event organizer.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's free to get in.

Money raised goes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia.

