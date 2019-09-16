Lauren Daigle stopping in Roanoke during 2020 world tour

Lauren Daigle performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - The "Look Up Child" singer will be returning to the Star City next year.

Two-time Grammy-award winner Lauren Daigle will be performing at the Berglund Center on May 1, 2020.

The "Lauren Daigle World Tour" features an all-new stage production, design and songs that will be highlighted by Daigle's raw vocal power and stage presence.

She'll feature some of her hits, including her latest single, "Rescue," and the double-platinum selling No. 1 single, "You Say."

The tour begins Jan. 18, 2020, in Melbourne, Australia, and ends July 18 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday at noon through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go sale to the general public in US & Canada on September 20 at 10 a.m. at www.laurendaigle.com/tour

Daigle previously came to Roanoke during her Christmas tour in 2018.

