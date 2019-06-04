Lawmakers react to Gov. Northam's call for gun reform legislation

ROANOKE, Va.- - Less than a week after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Gov. Ralph Northam announces he's calling legislators back to the state Capitol to take up a package of gun reform legislation.

The governor wants the Legislature to address banning magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, universal background checks, tougher penalties for anyone who leaves a loaded gun around a child and a requirement to report a stolen gun within 24 hours.

Delegate Sam Rasoul said the time to change the future is now.

"It was terrible to watch the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, years ago, where dozens of schoolchildren were massacred and we as a country did nothing. And we just see it over and over again. Now it hits home," said Rasoul.

House Speaker Kirk Cox called the governor's actions hasty and suspect but said they intend to use the time in special session to address gun violence by holding criminals accountable with tougher sentences, including mandatory minimums.

