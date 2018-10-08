Layman Family Farms named best pumpkin patch in Virginia

BLUE RIDGE, Va. - A national publication recently gave a local pumpkin patch quite the honor.

In Good Housekeeping's list of "The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State," Layman Family Farms was named tops in Virginia.

The magazine described the Blue Ridge farm as follows:

"There are all the classic activities you’d expect at an over-the-top pumpkin patch, but that’s just the beginning at Layman Family Farms. With your “pumpkin tokens,” guests can use the corn cannon or the apple blaster (or both!). Tickets are $12 for ages 3-64 and seniors 65 and older should expect to pay $10."

Here is the complete list of activities included with admission, as listed on the farm's website:

"Corn Maze, Hayrides, Pumpkin patch (purchased pumpkins are extra), Duck Racers, Corn Crib, Tunnel Slide, Giant Tires, Bird House Village play area, Corn Snake, Pumpkin Maze, Pumpkin Tether Ball, Animated Chicken Show, Spookley Storybook Trail, Barnyard Ball Zone, Corn Hole, Pumpkin Checkers and Farm Animals. Special attractions requiring "pumpkin tokens" include the Jumping Pillow, Cow Train, Bee Line Mini-Zipline, Pumpkin Blaster, Corn Cannon and Apple Blaster (each guest gets 3 "pumpkin tokens" with admission)."

Layman Family Farms' season is underway and ends Nov. 10.

