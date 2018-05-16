Lead Safe Roanoke receives $7.2M grant to help families' health

ROANOKE, Va. - Lead Safe Roanoke received $7.2 million grant to help families in the community live in a safer environment.

Education and Outreach Coordinator Marla Robertson of Lead Safe Roanoke said lead poisoning can lead to health problems including hearing loss and attention deficit disorder.

“We want to make sure our families are healthier and that their kids are healthier. We want to make sure that we get to these children before they get sick,” Robertson said.

To qualify for help from Lead Safe Roanoke, you must live in the city, have a child under 5 years old, meet certain income guidelines and live in a house built before 1978.

