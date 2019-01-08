Leaders say Cave Spring students will transition to modular campus soon

ROANOKE, Va. - It will be a little bit longer before construction begins at Roanoke County's Cave Spring High School.

The wet weather delayed the placement of the modular units, which will act as a stand-in school during renovations.

The units were supposed to be ready by the end of winter break, but school leaders expect students will transition sometime in the next week or so.

This is the latest setback in the problem-plagued project, but leaders say it's still expected to be finished on time.



