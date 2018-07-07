Learn about law enforcement, fire and rescue at first responder career fair

ROANOKE, Va. - Learn how to kick off your career as a first responder at the First Responder Career Fair on July 28.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can talk with first responders at Hollins Road Baptist Church and learn how you can make a difference in the community.

Members of law enforcement agencies, fire and rescue departments and 911 center personnel from across Virginia will be at the fair to help guide you down the career path that is right for you.

Food trucks will also be at the fair.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.