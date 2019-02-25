Learn how you could win free Duck Donuts for a year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - What sounds like a dream will be one person's reality for a year... free donuts.

Not only free donuts but free donuts from Duck Donuts!

To celebrate a year in business, the Roanoke shop will have QUACKktacular weeklong offers, culminating in Saturday's big event.

On March 2, from 6:30 a.m to 10 pm., customers will have the chance to win a year of free donuts.

Also on Saturday, kids ages 12 and under can get one donut free with a paid purchase!

Before Saturday arrives, customers are encouraged to monitor the store’s Facebook page for daily offers and prizes, such as a Family Fun Pack with four tickets to a Salem Red Sox game and custom donut platter.

