Lebanese Festival returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Lebanese Festival returned to Roanoke Friday.

People waited in line at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church on Cove Road for the start of the event. Thousands are expected again for the 21st year.

“We’re always excited to have it,” said Marcelle Melki, who helps oversee the kitchen.

The authentic food gets rave reviews.

“You will not be disappointed,” Melki said. “We do get a lot of compliments about the food and the dancing and the environment and if we cut anything out they want it back.”

The menu includes meat pies, lamb and beef kabobs, chicken and spinach roll-ups and vegetarian options like special hummus and falafel wraps. The desserts, including baklava, are always a favorite, too.

“There’s something for everybody,” Melki said.

There is live Lebanese music and dancing, an inflatable bounce house and other games. The festival runs through Sunday, opening at 11 a.m. with food service ending at 8 p.m.

