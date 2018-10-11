Left lane, Route 220 remains closed due to slope failure

FRANKLIN COUNTY LINE, Va. - Part of Route 220 remains closed due to slope failure.

The left lane closure begins about one mile after the Roanoke County and Franklin County line just north of the intersection with Naff Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the slope failure may have been caused by a clogged pipe running underneath Route 220.

Crews have been investigating Thursday, trying to determine what actually happened.

If the pipe has to be replaced, VDOT said this can be done without impacting traffic.

Drivers should prepare for travel delays and plan accordingly.

With heavy rain expected Thursday evening, VDOT said crews will continue to monitor the area.

