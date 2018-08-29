LewisGale doctors donate hundreds of jars of peanut butter to local kids

SALEM, Va. - LewisGale physicians donated 600 jars of peanut butter to East Salem Elementary School to help make sure local children don't go hungry on the weekends.

LewisGale staff members say they chose peanut butter because it's a staple and it's easy to use as a snack or in a meal.

"This is a worthwhile cause," says Savanna Bowling, LewisGale physician. "It fills in that gap of students who go to school and they have free or reduced lunch but then when they go home they may not have those resources available to them."

The principal says the extra food, and other programs, go a long way.

Principal Diane Rose says, "The economy seems to be taking a very hard hit on people and we want to take care of our children and make sure that they come to school ready to learn and take care of their school business."

Feeding America says the jars of peanut butter are what families ask for the most. The organization also says it's the least-donated food item.

