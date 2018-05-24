LewisGale honors emergency medical services workers as part of National EMS Week

ROANOKE, Va. - In appreciation of the service provided by the region's emergency medical services providers, LewisGale honored them as part of National EMS Week by hosting a series of events.

The medical staff held a cookout for more than 75 EMS workers on Thursday afternoon.

The workers stopped by the emergency department, where hamburgers and hotdogs were served for lunch.

EMS workers also got to meet with others from various stations.

They were served by the hospital's emergency department staff.

Some of the stations and companies that attended were Roanoke Fire-EMS, Lifecare, and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

