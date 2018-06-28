LewisGale Medical Center hosts Camp Healthcare for middle school students

SALEM, Va. - LewisGale Medical Center is giving area children an up close look into the health care industry this week.

Camp Healthcare is a free summer camp for rising eighth graders. Eighteen middle school students were picked for this year's session.

The camp aims to introduce them to career opportunities in health care. Throughout the week, the students have had a chance to explore all areas of the hospital such as the emergency department and the laboratory.

"My mom works here so I kind of wanted to get a feel of what goes on in the hospital and explore different types of careers," said Cole Price, a participant in Camp Healthcare.

The students will have a graduation ceremony for the program Friday.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.