LewisGale Regional Health System acquires Virginia Orthopaedic

SALEM, Va. - LewisGale Regional Health System has acquired Virginia Orthopaedic and doctors say that's good news for patients.

Nine of the practice's 10 providers will remain with the new organization: LewisGale Physicians - Virginia Orthopedics.

Virginia Orthopaedic was formed in 1999 and officials say it has been an integral part of orthopedic care at LewisGale for years. They say this agreement was a natural progression and will allow everyone to serve better.

"We are going to be able to expand some of their services out in the community. We're looking at satellite offices and just different access points," said Nancy May, vice president of marketing and public relations for LewisGale.

"This is a huge company. They have access to the best minds in the country so we are going to take advantage of that. By doing that, hopefully, it will allow us to concentrate more on taking care of patients," said Preston Waldrop, former president of Virginia Orthopaedic.

Virginia Orthopaedic is located on Knotbreak Road near LewisGale Medical Center in Salem. It will continue to practice in that location. The urgent care and walk-in orthopedic clinic will move from Electric Road to the Knotbreak Road location.



