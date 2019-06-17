Life-sized Hot Wheels coming to Roanoke this fall

ROANOKE, Va. - Start your engines! Life-sized Hot Wheels are coming to Roanoke this fall.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will visit the Berglund Center on September 28th and 29th for three performances.

The show will feature six Monster Trucks, including the Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, Demo Derby, Hot Wheels Racing 1, and Bigfoot.

The trucks will perform jumps and stunts, and motocross drivers will also join in on the action. The fire-breathing, car-eating Megasaurus will make an appearance, too.

There will be a pre-show party where fans can check out the trucks up close. There's no extra cost to go to that, but entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

After the show, fans can get autographs from the drivers.

Tickets are $25-$38 for adults and $8 for kids. Adult tickets are $5 for those with a military ID.

The shows are at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th, and at 1:30 p.m. on September 29th.

You can buy tickets here.

