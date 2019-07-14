Light for Liberty rally

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday evening people in Roanoke joined the thousands across the nation rallying to end border detention camps.

Nearly 200 people were expected to attend the event.

Leaders from multiple different religious backgrounds gathered in the Grandin area at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke.

The rally had speakers and a candlelight vigil.

Coordinators for Lights of Liberty Roanoke say the rally will inspire people to fight for what's right.



