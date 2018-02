ROANOKE, Va. - Crews responded to a fire at Little Caesar's Pizza in Roanoke early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m. for a fire at the Brandon Ave. location.

When firefighters arrived, they were met with smoke and visible flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation. There is no damage estimate yet.

