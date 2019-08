ROANOKE, Va. - Great news!

Angels of Assisi says Little John's wound is healing very well after the cat was shot by an arrow last month.

On Monday evening, Little John spent time in the facility's meet and greet room, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

He was found late last month with an arrow in his body, which was surgically removed.

Click here if you'd like to donate to help cover the costs of his medical care.

