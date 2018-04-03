Live power line falls on cars, Salem police block off road

SALEM, Va. - Salem police have blocked off a road after a live power line fell across several cars.

It happened on the 500 block of Branch Drive, right behind the QualiChem Plant. It's close to Parkway Brewing.

A crane was installing new fans and hit the line, snapping it. No one was hurt.

Salem Electric is working to turn off power because the lines are still hot. Once power is off, it's expected to be repaired and restored in about 30 minutes.

Do not try to drive in that area.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.