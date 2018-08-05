Load the Bus Campaign ready to distribute school supplies

ROANOKE, Va. - After three days of collecting school supplies, the bus is nearly stuffed.

Roanoke County Public Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger explains why helping students with school supplies is so important.

“If you don't have the tools to be successful, how would that make you feel?” Lionberger said.

Lionberger said they don't want any student to not have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.

“We're going to provide the supplies for the students in need,” Lionberger said.

Here's how it works-

If a child still needs school supplies, contact the student's school counselor.

“When your child comes to school, we'll have your supplies ready,” Lionberger said.

“This encourages them to know our community cares about them, and we can tell that by how many supplies have been given to us so far,” principal Tammy Newcomb of William Byrd High School said.

The school supplies are now ready for distribution across the Roanoke Valley.

