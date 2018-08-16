Local agencies collaborate to become trauma-informed community

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Schools employees are going back to class.

The new school year kicks off Tuesday but they are also learning a new lesson on how to identify students who may have lived through traumatic experiences and need help.

Melanie Morris, director of the Roanoke Prevention Alliance, is working to build partnerships with other agencies to help identify trauma in a child.

“It could be substance abuse. It could be having an incarcerated parent,” Morris said.

Roanoke City Schools employees are receiving training from Connected Child Consulting.

“There are multiple cities around the country that have become trauma-informed and it really helps kids know there's somebody supporting them,” Morris said.

Morris hopes all schools will become part of a trauma-informed community network.

