Local agencies, FBI open investigation after local bank customers notice phony withdrawals

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities are investigating after customers of a local bank noticed withdrawals from their accounts that they didn't make.

Hometrust Bank is working with state agencies, the FBI and Roanoke officials as part of an ongoing investigation into the reported withdrawals, which happened at ATMs and other banks in the Roanoke area, according to Elizabeth Bridgers, senior vice president and director of marketing and public relations.

Bridgers was not able to say exactly how many customers were impacted, just that a number of customers were involved.

According to Bridgers, it appears that the debit cards were compromised and accounts were not hacked. She says the company believes someone is creating fraudulent debit cards.

Hometrust Bank officials say they are working with customers and that they will not lose money taken from their accounts.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.