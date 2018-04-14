Local agencies gather in honor of National Crime Victim's Rights week

ROANOKE, Va. - In honor of National Crime Victim’s Rights week a community day was held at Wells Fargo Saturday afternoon.

The event highlighted recovery and other resources available to crime victims in the Roanoke Valley.

It provided the community with information about crime enforcement.

There was also information for adults about local community group service providers and drug prevention tips.

Participants included more than a dozen federal, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the region.

