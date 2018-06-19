Local animal shelters send out warning during warm weather

ROANOKE, Va. - Local animal shelters are reminding pet owners to take extra precautions during warm weather.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA recommends:

Keep your animals inside. If they can't be inside, make sure they have a shaded place to keep cool.

Keep cold water accessible to pets at all times -- it's the law.

Do not let pets walk on hot pavement, because that can burn their paws.

If you get your dog shaved, remember that dogs, especially light colored, can get sunburnt.

"Hot temperatures are just as dangerous if not more dangerous for our dogs and our cats too, we have to remember them," said Denise Hayes, CEO of Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Hayes says some warning signs can be excessive panting and pets appearing unsteady or sluggish.



