Local business steps up to help Big Brothers Big Sisters with Mardi Gras celebration

ROANOKE, Va. - A local business is stepping in to help raise some much-needed cash for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The organization is the oldest and largest youth mentoring program in the area.

Each Big-Little match costs the organization about $1,800 and they need help raising that money.

The Shenandoah Club in Roanoke is partnering with the organization for a Mardi Gras celebration on Fat Tuesday.

Guest bartenders will step in, and all tips they collect will go to help support the organization.

"A lot of people don't know that Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national organization but we don't get any national support," said Josh Thoemke, CEO of the organization. "Everything is raised here locally. We serve kids all the way from Botetourt down to Pulaski and all of the funding is raised from this area."

The Shenandoah Club will be open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The bar is cash only.

