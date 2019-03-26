Local charity needs help to build playground for underserved kids

ROANOKE, Va. - A local charity is one step closer to breaking ground on a new playground for underserved kids.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has raised nearly $50,000 to build the Centennial Playground in the Melrose-Orange Target area. It will be an all-inclusive playground for kids with disabilities.

On Roanoke Valley Gives Day, the Kiwanis Club members raised $10,000. Now they're hoping to continue the momentum.

"We're really relying on the whole community of the Roanoke Valley to join us in making this dream become a reality for Roanoke," said Cheri Hartman, president-elect of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.

Club members still need to raise around $350,000 before they can break ground next year, in honor of the club's 100th anniversary.

