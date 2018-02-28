Local disaster specialist deployed to Kentucky to help flood victims

ROANOKE, Va. - The Midwest is dealing with the aftermath of a storm system that dumped several inches of rain causing major flooding and leaving three people dead.

A local disaster staff member is heading to Kentucky to help.

Kristen Purdue, a disaster specialist at the American Red Cross, said she's looking forward to helping the victims.

“My hope is that we can come away helping as many people as we possibly can and just help them make those next steps to recovery,” Purdue said.

She will be in Kentucky providing assistance for the next two weeks.

