Local driver's car damaged when it strikes concrete block in public parking lot

ROANOKE, Va. - While visiting downtown Roanoke for a weekend festival, Darin Lee, of Bedford, was glad to find a parking space across the street from Elmwood Park -- until he drove his car into a slab of concrete.

“I had no idea that I was pulling over a concrete slab here. There weren't any warning signs or anything like that,” Lee said.

He has since filed a claim with Park Roanoke.

10 News reached out as well.

Park Roanoke sent the following statement which reads in part,

“Mr. Lee notified our office of the incident on Tuesday. We have had no previous notifications or complaints regarding the concrete block. Maintenance staff, immediately after notification, blocked the space and worked to remove it. There is still 1-2 inches remaining that we would like to grind down to smooth out the surface before unblocking the space. My company's claims department has been notified of the incident and will contact Mr. Lee today to request his damage quote.”

“It punctured the transmission. It did damage to the front end and things of that nature,” Lee said.

The concrete block had been removed.

But Lee still faces several thousands of dollars' worth in damages.

“At least $3,000 or $4,000,” Lee said.

Whether or not Park Roanoke will pay for the damages is a question that remains unanswered.

