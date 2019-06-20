Local Eagle Scout makes giant ark for Roanoke summer camp

ROANOKE, Va. - Kids at the Roanoke Rescue Mission's Camp Jubliee are enjoying a new giant addition to the summer camp.

This is week two of playing on the massive wooden boat that Scott Rose of Troop 236 spent four months building as part of his Eagle Scout project.

"I was like, crazy that we built something this big in this amount of time. It's absolutely amazing and stunning," said Rose.

"We were thrilled that he came up with this project, because you can just see that the kids are having so much fun," said Tracy Altizer, chief development officer.

The Rescue Mission takes children who are staying overnight at the shelter to the day-camp in Roanoke County during the summer to enjoy the outdoors.

