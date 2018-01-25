Local eatery says business is challenging due to signage regulations

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke is in the midst of Restaurant Week which aims to bring more customers to downtown dining.

But one eatery says year-round business is a complication for them.

Owner Keith Clinton of R.T. Smith's Deli said the guidelines in downtown's historic district are causing some issues for them.

Kori Wills loves coming to the deli.

“We have breakfast there at least once a week,” Wills said.

Unfortunately, due to its location, Clinton said he's having trouble attracting more customers.

“I understand they want to keep everything with a very historic look, but they also keep it very flat and neutral. There's no pop to it,” Clinton said.

The owner said he values the importance of preserving the historic downtown appearance, but he's frustrated.

“It's all very regulated and very restricted. It’s all very much the same from business-to-business, Clinton said.

“They have great service and their food is amazing,” Wills said.

But Clinton wants his business to thrive on the inside as well as the outside.

