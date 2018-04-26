Local Ford companies explain why certain cars are being phased out

ROANOKE, Va.- - Ford Motor Company is getting out of the car business. The company announced today that the only cars it will sell are the Mustang and the Focus Active. The company is phasing out the Taurus, Fiesta and Fusion. It will now focus on selling SUVs and trucks.

Ford dealerships in the Roanoke Valley said this is actually a good thing.

"We've seen this move across all brands pretty quickly, just with what the public is looking for with the active lifestyle and just being able to put the hatch up and put everything they want to the back and pull the seat down, for active lifestyle," said William Farrell, president of Berglund Automotive

"This in no way affects servicing of Ford cars or recalls or any thing of that sort. It just means that the market is starting to shift and more people are buying SUVs and trucks and those were for this going to make," said Cameron Johnson, president of Magic City Ford.

The Bronco and Ranger are making a return. You can expect to still see cars on Ford lots for another two to three years.



