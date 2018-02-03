Local group gives out donated hats, scarves, blankets to anyone who needs them

ROANOKE, Va. - A local group in Roanoke is working to provide warmth to those in need around the community.

The Angel Warmers of Roanoke spent the day collecting items like hats, scarves and blankets.

Volunteers placed the free items onto tree branches throughout the downtown area and around Elmwood Park for anyone to take.

While the group is less than a year old, organizer Naomi Hogan of Angel Warmers says the amount of support they're getting from the community these past few weeks has been overwhelming.

“We've had an explosion of donations. It's been absolutely amazing. Right now we're totaling somewhere in the range of almost 90,” Hogan said.

Nearly all the donated items are handmade and for anyone who needs them.

