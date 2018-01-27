Local group puts on wheelchair basketball tournament at Roanoke College

ROANOKE, Va. - More than a dozen teams are expected to go head-to-head, giving it their all in specialized wheel chairs.

Wheel Love, a group started by Carilion physical therapists, is on a mission to help people with disabilities.

This weekend, the group is putting on a basketball tournament at Roanoke College.

In addition to giving participants a chance to have fun and not let injury get in the way of their lives, Jacob Tyree, co-founder of Wheel Love, hopes the game will raise enough money for a new basketball wheelchair.

Unfortunately, as Tyree said, there are more people interested in playing than the number of wheelchairs the group can provide.

“It’s not like you can go out and buy a pair of basketball shoes for $100. These wheelchairs start at about $2,000,” Tyree said.

He hopes the community will get involved at Saturday’s tournament.

“Hopefully, we can raise enough to buy a chair so we can get another person involved in our sport,” Tyree said.

The tournament is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Roanoke College Bast Gym.

