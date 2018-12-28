Local law enforcement preparing for extra patrols on New Year's Eve

ROANOKE, Va. - Highway patrols will be out in full force to clear roads of drunk drivers during the rest of the holiday season.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than a third of all traffic deaths involved drunk drivers during last year's New Year's holiday. In Virginia, 248 people lost their lives as a result of drinking-related incidents in 2017.

Local and state police are preparing for extra patrols beginning Monday evening and lasting through the night. Police will be out on the major roads, like Interstate 581 and Interstate 81, as well as side and neighborhood roads.

"In past years, there have been a high number of DUI's, especially around the holidays, like Christmas and New Year's Eve, and we hope to do something about that," said Sgt. Rob McNiff, with the Roanoke Police Department Traffic Safety Team.

Roanoke city police will also have extra officers downtown Monday night for the New Year's Eve celebrations.



