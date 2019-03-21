Local Muslim leader reacts to New Zealand mosque massacres

ROANOKE, Va. - Funerals began Wednesday for some of the 50 victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

The shooting, which happened a week ago, is still fresh in the minds of Muslim faith leaders in our area.

The head of Roanoke's Masjid An-Nur mosque said the shooting was "extremely painful, but not surprising." He says many people in Roanoke have reached out to mosque members after the shooting to make sure they're OK.

He teaches his members not to be afraid, but they all know their faith could make them a target.

"We're aware that this could happen at any time to anybody. It could happen at a road rage incident, it could happen when I'm out shopping with my children," said Imam Muwahhid Adil, head of Masjid An-Nur mosque. "It could happen at any time where someone can just decide, 'I don't like your presence. I don't like that you exist, and you're in my space.'"

The mosque already has high security and works with the Roanoke Police Department to keep the building safe.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.