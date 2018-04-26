Local nonprofit breathing new life into older Roanoke homes

ROANOKE, Va. - Historic homes in the city of Roanoke are getting new life thanks to the work of a local nonprofit.

Restoration Housing held a ribbon-cutting for a home on Patterson Avenue it just finished restoring.

"It's been a real labor of love," said Isabel Thornton, executive director of Restoration Housing. "We wanted to invest in this neighborhood. We wanted to invest in this house."

The nonprofit's mission is to restore older homes in historic neighborhoods and provide affordable housing.

"Some of what you see in older homes in our historic neighborhoods is they've been mismanaged over the years," Thornton said. "It might be affordable, but they're not very nicely done. We really want to put a lot of effort into restoring these homes, investing in the neighborhoods. It helps raise the property values, but it keeps the rents affordable."

Investing in underserved areas and addressing abandoned and dilapidated homes has been a regular topic of discussion for Roanoke city leaders.

"The city certainly is looking at different ways that we can influence ridding the city of blight and providing incentives for redevelopment," said John Garland, a Roanoke city council member.

Restoration Housing completed the work with the help of historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Thornton said addressing blight and investing in Roanoke neighborhoods is important.

"From the neighborhood outcome perspective, we want the neighborhoods to thrive," Thornton said. "You see a reduction in crime, a reduction in vandalism and raise property values, so it's incredibly important to me."

Restoration Housing plans to start another revitalization project this summer in Roanoke's Villa Heights neighborhood.

