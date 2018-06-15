Local office on aging hosts annual fundraiser for seniors

ROANOKE,Va. - The Local office on aging and its volunteers are out serving the community for its annual fundraiser Let’s Do Lunch, meal on wheels program.

“Meals on Wheels is a life saver for a lot of elderly people,” said Cleopatra Lee, Diners Club member.

Each of the $15 boxed lunches sold also paid for two meals for a homebound senior in need.

“We have pre-sold 3,055 meals and normally we sell more at the door. What we raise out of this fundraiser it funds two months of wheels on meals,” said Ron Boyd, president and CEO for Local office on Aging.

More than 500 people showed up in person and several vendors as well.

LOA says they have had to change this year’s location due to the growing crowd.

“You never know who is going to be in the Meals on Wheels program. It could be a member of your family. It could even be you in the future,” said Judy Dickerson, volunteer.

The annual Meals on Wheels fundraiser raised more than $80,000 last year and hopes to exceed that this year.

“The mission of the Meals on Wheels is to provide a hot nutritional meal Monday through Friday and more importantly provide a wellness check,” Boyd said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.