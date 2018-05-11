Local Office on Aging in need of financial support to help senior citizens

ROANOKE, Va. - The Local Office on Aging has kicked off a fundraiser in the midst of several cutbacks that have affected many in need.

Jerry Ferguson, 61, uses a wheelchair to get around.

"I had a bad stroke," Ferguson said.

After his stroke his wife took care of him until she died three years ago.

“She passed away from cancer,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he's not sure what he would do if it weren't for LOA volunteers who deliver hot meals to his home.

“It means a whole lot. They come five days week to deliver a hot meal to my home,” Ferguson said.

LOA CEO Ron Boyd said during the past year the gency served more than 800 clients like Ferguson, which is about 60 fewer clients than usual.

“During the past couple of years we decreased the number of bag meals which would be holiday meals and emergency meals. We've had to decrease those by about 50 percent,” Boyd said.

In addition, the agency had to decrease the number of nutritional supplements for high-risk clients.

“We've had to decrease our nutritional supplements by about 50 percent because the government no longer considers that an eligible meal,” Boyd said.

In light of these struggles, Boyd hopes to raise $90,000 for its annual fundraiser Let's Do Lunch.

“We’re very excited about the fundraiser. It’s going to be at a new location on Peters Creek Road,” Boyd said.

Boyd said if the fundraiser is successful, it will allow LOA to increase its services to more clients like Ferguson.

