Local organization and expert share tips on how to spot bullying, suicidal thoughts among children

ROANOKE, Va. - Four days is all it took. That’s what Leia Pierce, mother to 9-year-old, Jamel Myles, said after he committed suicide.

Pierce says after her son told her he was gay, his classmates bullied him and told him that he shouldn't be alive.

According to StopTheBullying.gov, 28 percent of U.S. students in grades six through 12 experienced bullying. Approximately 70 percent of young people say they have seen bullying in their schools.

“People who don't think this is a big deal, for one thing, yes, this is a big deal for kids,” said Donna Hopkins Britt, education facilitator for Children’s Trust, a nonprofit organization focused on child welfare.

Hopkins teaches children in Roanoke about what bullying is and its impact. She says having an open line of communication with children and asking the right questions is key.

“Did you see anyone get bullied today? Then that really opens that dialogue for that child to think about what they were seeing and do these things count as bullying and do I even have the opportunity to help somebody,” Britt said.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study on the relationship between bullying and suicide found that they're closely related.

Also, children who feel connected to school are less likely to commit suicide.

“I always suggest to parents that they have their child identify a safe person in the school building that they can go to, that’s their go-to person,” said Cathy Brown, division director of child, youth and family services for Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

“It could be a teacher or counselor so that they can always have someone who is keeping tabs on them if they are having issues,” she said.

According to Brown, some signs that a child is suffering from bullying or suicidal thoughts include small to large changes in behaviors.

“Am I noticing that the appetite isn't the same? Am I noticing that my child is up at night after I have gone to bed? It’s just being aware if things are different than they have been,” said Brown.

Brown says the solution for these two issues is talking about it daily and getting professional help before it’s too late.

