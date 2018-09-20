Local organization hosts health fair for kids to push healthy habits

ROANOKE, Va. - What seems to be a game to a child is something much more serious to Raleigh Courts Total Action for Progress Head Start Center.

Those at the center hope the fun-filled health fair for students ages 3 to 5 will put them on a path to a healthy life.

“It’s our job that we help parents begin to understand that their children need to have regular screenings and regular physical exams, regular dental exams in order to be there healthiest selves,” said Sue Frankel, supervisor of health services for Head Start and Early Head Start.

The day consisted of vegetable bingo, learning about their hearts and a relay to end the day.

Health care professionals gave children like Kora screenings that included height, weight, sight and dental health examinations.

“We continue to do this because all of us believe in the mission of getting these children up to date with all of their heath needs and immunization and nutrition. And we really believe in what we do. If we didn't believe in what we do, we certainly wouldn't be doing this year after year,” Frankel said.

The health fair has already screened more than 100 children and will continue tomorrow. For more information on how to enroll your child into this TAP Head Start program, head over to this link.



