Local organization teaching people to save lives through CPR, AED use

ROANOKE, Va. - All it takes is 60 minutes to learn the skills to save a person's life, and one Roanoke-based organization is on a mission to teach as many people as possible CPR and how to use an AED to help increase someone's chance of surviving cardiac arrest.

"That five to six minutes between when somebody calls 911 and the paramedics get there, whether that person has received CPR and a defibrillator largely determines whether or not they’re going to live or die," said Dr. Jack Perkins, founder of the Compress and Shock Foundation.

The foundation has partnered with fitness facilities across Southwest Virginia, as well as surrounding states, to offer free, one-hour training sessions on Saturday.

"No one ever wants to be in the position of seeing a loved one, a friend, a neighbor, a colleague go down with cardiac arrest and you don’t know what to do," Perkins said.

Perkins said the ultimate goal is to establish a National CPR and AED education day on the second Saturday of May each year to offer chest-compression only CPR and AED education at fitness facilities across the country, free of charge.

"We would love to see a nation that this is just a skill, and that there are defibrillators everywhere," Perkins said.

Lucas Hager, a junior at Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball game in December.

"When I went to get my drink, I rolled out in the floor and passed out," Hager said.

He said the action of his team's assistant coach and three bystanders is the reason he's alive today.

"He saw what was going on and started CPR right there," Hager said.

He said doctors still don't know what caused him to go into cardiac arrest, and he's now sharing his story to encourage as many people as possible to learn CPR and how to use an AED.

"I think everybody should know it because if I had been in the classroom or at my house, where nobody knew it, I wouldn't be sitting here," Hager said.

Perkins said Hager is fortunate to be alive.

"Lucas is fortunate in the sense that, realistically, when you look at the fact that he received CPR for well more than 10 minutes before an AED was used on him, his chances of survival were less than 5 percent, and they were zero if no one had given him CPR," Perkins said.

Perkins said it's critical that members of the public know these lifesaving skills.

"If you're going to impact the numbers of cardiac arrest, it's really going to start with the public and education, and their decision as to whether or not, when they see someone go down with cardiac arrest, that intervention in those moments decides that person's outcome," Perkins said.

The Compress and Shock Foundation aims to remove barriers to people learning CPR and how to use an AED, such as cost. The foundation's events are free of charge.

"Part of the reason why I am so passionate about this is the helpless feeling, as an emergency medical physician, knowing that the outcome of cardiac arrest is decided by the public," Perkins said.

Each 60-minute training session also dispels myths about CPR and AED use.

Saturday's training will take place at 14 fitness and wellness locations across Southwest Virginia. You can register and learn more about the Compress and Shock Foundation here: https://www.compressandshock.org/

