Local organizations host 1st annual Virginia Missing Persons Day

ROANOKE, Va. - "Help Save the Next Girl" partners with the Roanoke Police Department to hold a missing persons event. Gil Harrington and Jennifer Boswell will speak directly from the heart on an overlooked issue that is impact many across the commonwealth.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet with forensic professionals who will provide the following services:

-Collect dental and medical reports of the missing

-Review and update photographs of the missing

-Collect DNA (cheek swab) of family members of the missing

The event is free to the public. Any family or friend of a missing loved one is encouraged to attend.

