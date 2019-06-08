Local pop-up flea market helping families in need across world

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A pop-up flea market is giving back to families in need across the world and in Southwest Virginia.

Global Partners in Peace and Development is hosting its ninth annual Proceeds 4 Poverty yard sale.

Members of the local community donate furniture, appliances, paintings and other goods to sell. Then, 100% of the money goes to help people all over the world, whether it's building water wells in India, feeding children in Haiti or donating to the Roanoke-based organization Street Ransom, which helps victims of sex trafficking in the U.S.

"It's just awesome to see how the community all gets involved. Everybody has a part to play, and that's what really Global Partners is all about," said Jonathan Grooms, the president of the organization. "Each of us doing a small part, and we're able to make a big difference around the world."

Over the past decade, the yard sale has raised over $250,000. It's open again Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church in Troutville.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.