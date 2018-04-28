Local professor describes Korean peace talks as "momentous"

ROANOKE, Va. - A Hollins University political science professor described this week's developments on the Korean Peninsula as "momentous."

"Major is certainly the word for it," said Dr. Ed Lynch. "These are momentous events going on in the Korean Peninsula."

Lynch said the historic peace talks between North and South Korea could have far-reaching effects on world peace.

"It could mean an official end to the Korean War, which only has a cease-fire. Technically, North and South Korea are still at war, so it could mean an official end to the war," Lynch said.

Analysts say this could also lead to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-In signed an agreement to work toward that. Lynch said that could bring a sigh of relief for the United States.

"There are between 30-35,000 American troops stationed in Korea right now. If peace comes to the Korean Peninsula, those American troops are not in danger anymore," Lynch said.

Analysts said this could also set the stage for President Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un. Lynch said a combination of economic pressure, involvement from China and the Trump administration's tough talk with North Korea may have opened the door for these historic talks.

"Previous administrations tried talking nice to the North Koreans, tried providing them with food and gasoline and with other supplies, and they only got more and more belligerent," Lynch said.

The White House has not announced a date or place for the meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Lynch said this week's meeting between North and South Korean leaders shows that tensions between the two countries continue to thaw.

"There are about nine million things that can still go wrong with this, and there's still a lot of uncertainty, but I'm an expert in international relations and this is one of the most hopeful signs I have seen in the global situation in years," Lynch said.

