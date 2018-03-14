Lichtenstein Rowan is helping homeowners adopt a pet from area shelters

ROANOKE, Va.- - A Roanoke Valley real estate company wants to put you in a new home along with a new pet. Realtors with Lichtenstein-Rowan started a new pet adoption campaign called "Buy a House, Save a Life."

They will cover the adoption fee of a local pet who needs a good home when you buy or sell a house under the program.

"Many times when we are selling a home, the first thing people want to do is get a new pet or maybe they are doing it so they can get a new pet so we want to encourage that. We know there is a problem in the Roanoke Valley with a lot of pets getting turned in and being homeless," said Stephanie Varney, associate broker.

" I volunteered with an animal rescue years ago. So it's kind of a way to implement it into what we are doing," said Realtor.Coy Asbury.

The agency will also participate in the Roanoke Valley SPCA tail chaser 5-K from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. March 24 at Wasena Park.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.