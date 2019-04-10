Local restaurant offering free meals for kids

SALEM, Va. - A local restaurant in Salem is giving back to kids in need.

The Cheesesteak Factory & JERK HOUSE is offering free meals to kids through the end of the summer.

The restaurant has only been open for a year. Owners say they've done so well -- thanks to the community -- that they wanted to help out.

"We're super blessed with the amount of business we do and we just want to give back. A lot of kids depend on that food they get at schools, so all summer long, from 4 - 7, kids eat free. No questions asked," said Ben Myers, the kitchen manager.

Every day from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. kids under 15 years old can eat anything off the kids' menu for free at the restaurant, located at 524 East 4th Street in Salem.

