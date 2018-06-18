Local Salvation Army centers offer cooling stations during summer

ROANOKE, Va. - Near record-breaking temperatures can be dangerous for people outside and people without air conditioning. That's why the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley is hosting its annual cooling station throughout the summer to help people in need.

During office hours, a room with air conditioning is available. The Salvation Army also provides cold water.

Capt. Andy Seiler said the station started as a way to keep people safe, especially when the temperatures are so high.

"For people that might not have air conditioning in their house or they can't afford to pay their bill, because it can be so expensive during these summer months, we're a place that they come in and get that safety where they might not be able to have it at home or anywhere else in their neighborhood," said Seiler.

The Salvation Army is located on Dale Avenue in southeast Roanoke. You can visit the cooling station Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Lynchburg has also opened a cooling station.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.