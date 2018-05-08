Local school receives classroom experience from the first lady of Virginia

ROANOKE,Va. - As the nation kicks off teacher appreciation week, a local school got a lesson from two special guests.

Virginia’s first lady and secretary of education showed their support at the Monterey Elementary School.

Pam Northam and Atif Garni took over a third-and fifth-grade classroom. Northam read to the kids and even taught them how to make slime. Leaders at the elementary school say events like this just highlight the impact teachers have every day.

“A teacher can make an impact on a child’s life forever and teachers have one of the most hardest working jobs in the country and teachers should be appreciated every single day,” said Morgan Strother Monterey Elementary principal.

Even Gov. Ralph Northam will be stepping into a classroom this week. He will be teaching an AP science class later this week.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.