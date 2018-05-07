Local shelter prepares for increase in animals

RADFORD,Va. - Warmer days are here and while many people enjoy this time, some places like the Radford animal shelter are preparing for a different kind of seasonal trend.

It is kitten season.

“They just started (coming). We got five kittens so far and we will be sitting here waiting. Kittens are coming and sometimes they are late, but they always come,” said Adele Katrovitz, manager of Radford animal shelter.

Monday two kittens were brought in after someone threw them out of a car window at just 5 weeks old.

“There is no need for them to a) be abandoned or b) let alone be thrown out of a moving vehicle,” said Katrovitz. There are plenty of animal advocates, animal shelters and private rescues in the NRV where those kittens could have been surrendered.

With proper care the kittens will be ready for adoption in a matter of weeks, but Katrovitz is urging the community to prevent overpopulation by spaying and neutering their pets.

You can prevent pets from ending up at the local shelter by placing dog tags and micro chipping them. Also, remember that bringing home a pet is a long-term commitment. Dogs can live for up to 15 years and cats can live up to 20.

If community members cannot adopt, Katrovitz encourages them to volunteer and help these furry friends find a forever home.



